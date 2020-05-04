The olympian Ally Raisman accuses a exmédico gymnastics team sexual assault

(CNN) — The gymnast Aly Raisman accused the exmédico of the gymnastics team of the united. UU., Larry Nassar, of sexual assault while competing for the team, said in an interview with 60 Minutes. CNN obtained a statement from the attorney of Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics in response to the allegations.

His lawyer says “no comment” for the moment.

Raisman is only the most recent gymnast accusing Nassar of inappropriate sexual conduct.

LEE: Mckayla Maroney: “I Had to endure things that are unnecessary and repugnant”

Raisman, now 23 years old, was a gymnast star in the olympic teams of the united states in 2012 and 2016, winning six medals in general. She said that Nassar first tried when I was 15 years old.

“Why are we focused on why the girls didn’t talk?”, said Raisman den a short clip posted by 60 Minutes. “Why not look at what happens with the culture? What did the USA Gymnastics and Larry Nassar to manipulate these girls so much that they are so afraid to talk about?”.

LEE: gymnast Aly Raisman vented on Twitter their displeasure by commenting on his body

“You’re angry,” said reporter Jon Lapook.

“I am angry. I’m really upset because it has been … I care a lot about, you know, when I see these young girls who come to me, and I ask for a photo or autograph, whatever it is, I just … can’t, every time I look at them, every time I see you smile, I just think, I just want to create a change for that will never, ever have to go through this”.

Raisman is the second member of the famous team “Fierce Five” gymnasts americans who talked about Nassar, the exmédico of the team that has been accused of several charges of sexual misconduct and child pornography.

Last month, under the hashtag “#MeToo”, McKayla Maroney said that Nassar sexually abused her on the pretext of providing a “medically necessary treatment”. This “treatment” began when Maroney was 13 years and continued with his stellar performance in the Olympic Games of 2012.