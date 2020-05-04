The New Mutants: Reveal previously unpublished pictures of the villains of the film

The “Smiley Men” are entities that chase the protagonists. Photo:Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

It has come to give the impression that “The New Mutants” it is a film destined to remain unfinished.

After having finished in a limbo of reshots and cancellations, the horror movie mutant had to cancel its premiere in theaters this April 3, after the pandemic Covid-19.

It might also interest you: “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Train” debuts its trailer in English

Despite not having a new date of official premiere, the film continues with its promotion revealing new images of his villains.

It was through the magazine Cinefex that Disney, the new owners of the film after the purchase of 20th Century Fox, have corroborated the statements of the director Josh Boone about to do a horror movie with the characters of Marvel Comics.

Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

In the images we can see how will look the Smiley Men, creatures who will face the protagonists in the compound where they are held.

Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

We can see more detail to the “Demon Bear” that is presumed to be the main villain of the film.

Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

You may also be facing Magikperformed by Anya Taylor-Joyin the limbo that the character can access thanks to his powers.

Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

It might also interest you: Tom Hardy shares new poster from “Capone”

We can also appreciate for the first time the powers of the Dr. Cecilia Reyes, who in the comics can summon force fields where you trap your opponents.

There has been speculation about the possible release of the film through Disney+ or some other digital platform, but for the moment, there is still nothing confirmed.