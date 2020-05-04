‘The new mutants’: New images reveal to the villains and more details about the plot – movie News

Although still not put a new release date, there are unpublished materials of the film.

In a parallel universe in which the target was not angry with The new mutants, you may have already seen the movie that has been talked about for years, but not so different that I wanted to be to give it a spin of horror to the plot that surrounded the mutant protagonists, but because he has had a series of delays that have made us think that probably the tape would never see the light.

But hey, once in a while throw some news related to The new mutants and in this occasion it is of some unpublished images which present the villains of the main movie and the scenario in which potentially will be held the final battle. The magazine Cinefex posted the photos in the first to highlight the Smiley Mencreatures that chase and threaten the boys that are held in a kind of prison disguised as a helpful place for young people with powers unusual.

Then we can take a look at Limbo, the dimension of hell which is connected with Illyana Rasputin aka Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy) and that holds a confrontation with the main enemy of the story: Demon Bear, to whom we could give you a first look at the end of one of the trailers. Stresses that Magik wield the Soulsword, a sword forged with a fragment of his soul.

However, in addition to view the article in Limbo, the bear demon also appears partially at the site where they are confined to the protagonists. In fact, it has been revealed that accidentally Danielle Moonstar (Blu Hunt) and his powers are the responsible of calling to the Smiley Menu, so now we know a little bit more about the plot and the villains they face the mutant main.

Without a doubt, with these images we can better see the type of film they generated. If they wanted to sell the tape as a horror, in the background, I kept having the formula elements of practically any superhero movie: action, visual effects, and a villain to defeat. Even so, the anticipation to see The new mutants continues to grow, but not so much by the plot, but to take a look to a tape which has made it impossible to find the suitable window for release.