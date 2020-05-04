The movies of my quarantine

“No art passes our consciousness in the same way as cinema, directly touching our emotions, delving into the dark dwellings of our souls” – Ingmar Bergman

In this solitude imposed by the confinement, the days seem longer, so you have to find company and distraction. Since the beginning of the quarantine I have seen almost every nights a movie, some days two, has also dropped some series, but less. So I’m going to tell you that I have liked to see again or see for the premiere, some ancient and others more recent. This is not a criticism, for it is already the head of this page.

Solo ante el peligro (High Noon, Fred Zinnemann. 1952); I think this is my favorite movie, and if it is not, is very high in my preferences. This film tells us as the sheriff of a town, newly married and ready to start a new life, he decided to postpone it when he learns that a criminal that’s arrested and brought before the justice, has been released and returns to the village, the decides to wait for him and is only because no one’s going to help, until his recent wife want to go. I will never forget that image of Gary Cooper alone, in a town seemingly empty, with the gun in the hand, it is a story that speaks of the responsibility of a man, of the difficulty of making decisions that involve emotions and bravery. And Gary Cooper, of course, the man most handsome in the history of cinema.

A woman under the influence (A woman under the influence John Cassavetes, 1974); one of the many magnificent stories created by this marriage in real life, John Cassavetes and Gena Rowlands. The story of a woman upset, unable to care for herself and her family, in which her husband, played by the unforgettable Peter Falk, has to work, take care of them all and make decisions when the attitude of his wife begins to seriously impair family life. Now I know that the first time I saw not, I understood well, after re-watching it I have another perspective, now I know the stigma of a mental illness, the anxiety of a woman for freedom and to do what is not expected of her, of the importance of care and of living in community. Gena Rowlands shines with its own light, which always has had.

Spartacus (Stanley Kubrick, 1960); the full version, not the for many years, we showed for the censorship. This film explains perfectly the best and the worst in the world, the slavery and the freedom and tells the story of a slave, a splendid Kirk Douglas, sold as a gladiator who leads a rebellion against the roman empire and do not leave to add, where you’re going, slaves and slaves to overthrow Rome and to be able to return to their homes. When you finally have them surrounded and they say that they will be liberated if Spartacus is delivered, I am Spartacus represents all the good that has to be a human being, the solidarity and the goodness. There is not a single time that I don’t see it and I see it every year in Holy Week, which does not excites me and makes me cry.

The daughter of a thief (Belén Funes, 2019); the story of a young girl very young with a small child, with a precarious employment, a poor housing, an older brother that is fighting in the courts to live with her in the family that you want to be with a boyfriend and father of her son, who does not think the same, to make matters worse the father out of jail and ends with the little emotional stability she has; a portrait relentless in our society, hundreds of people may be portrayed in that story, sad and devastating. Is the opera prima of the past year in Spain par excellence, no award that has not been nominated for his actress protagonist, Greta Fernández borda the role and she won the Goya Award for best new director its director Belén Funes.

The wretched (Ladj Ly, 2019); a new version of the famous novel of Victor Hugo in which a police officer joins a brigade to fight against the crime in a suburb of Paris in which the poorest of the poor control the neighborhoods with their different bands, the violence between these and the one used by the police, puts it to a reality that is probably not imagined. The director has not had to pull of fiction to tell us about a harsh reality that takes years to exist in France with the children of the immigrants, put the skin of gallina violence by all parties, the few young people without a future, the few parents without hope, and the police was inhuman. One of the French films of the past year, nominated for an Oscar for best foreign language film. A director to consider, and which I have also been able to see these days the beautiful Viva voice.

Super empollonas (Booksmart, 2019); excellent debut in the direction of the actress Olivia Wilde. Two friends who have studied together taking very good grades to enter the university, they will realize soon that the same has not been used very their years of students with regard to the feasts, and in one night they decide to amend that, and of course, nothing goes as they think, running the risk that their friendship jump in the air. A comedy-acid in that there is not a single issue to be dealt with, choking, family, insecurity, feminism, the lesbian, the unrequited love, the insecurity for the future, the possible error of doing what is right and not what you want. A cool movie, very well played by Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein at the head of a cast of coral, and fun. A breath of fresh air it is.

The candidate perfect (Haifaa Al-Mansour, 2019); a woman doctor in a remote city of Saudi Arabia is going to go to a conference in Dubai and at the airport they don’t let up because you do not have the permission of his father, the rage and impotence the are trying to present as a candidate to the municipal elections with the objective, in addition, that asfalten the entrance road to the hospital, something that leads to claiming time and no one will listen. The tape opens with a scene the most powerful in the that an older man arrives at the hospital dead from pain and refuses to be treated by a woman. The struggle to be a candidate is a real career obstacle that gives us beautiful moments as the sisters star in dressed in western fashion to the interior of your home while preparing the electoral campaign. The film doesn’t tell us anything we do not know about the terrible situation of women in that country, but it hurts and the time to comfort you, to see in images. One more step in the career of this director who has already surprised us with the great green bicycle and dared with the biography of Mary Shelley.

Two bonus in the form of a documentary.

Ex libris: the New York public library (Frederick Wiseman, 2017); magnificent documentary of three and a quarter hours that leads us on a tour of the New York public library, tells us the important and essential role of libraries, in which the most important are not the books, if not the people who live there, people of all social classes, of all races, from all places of the city, whether new yorkers or not, a declaration of love to these institutions by the marching Elvis Costello, Patti Smith, Edmund de Waal, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Richard Dawikins and Caroline Engers, among many other people known and anonymous, among these all persons who work in that institution. I am in love with this documentary, very much in love with.

And it is because of this love, that I take and recommend a lot, a lot of a book I read late last year, The library on fire by Susan Orlean, which tells us of the fire that occurred in the library of Los Angeles in the year 1986, the same day that it exploded Chernobyl, which made it hard to believe this news. The book recounts the reconstruction of the library and makes a review of the history of this, as emerged the first librarians, the difficult access of women to direct them, and the different ways to make libraries that are in the world. A delight of a book.

Session wild (Paco Lemon and Julio César Sánchez, 2019); amazing Spanish documentary that implies a recognition to the cinema, gore, erotic horror (yes, all together) in Spain after the dictatorship. A group of film buffs, very film-lovers, who claim this film that in those years it seemed to us, and frightening, and that after seeing the documentary no longer what you want to see as well, even if you follow resulting, many laughs and surprises in this little gem that deserves to be seen.

This is all for the moment, if I don’t write a second part it will be because the quarantine has ended, does not appear to be as well. It is time to take care of and take care of us and one way to do this is to watch film, although the choices are many, one of mine, this. For the love of cinema and those who do, that we are relieving these days and it is time to thank you.

