The best shows coming to The CW in 2020 – Spoiler Time

Some years ago, that The CW it has established itself as one of the chains most reliable in the series, and viewers always expect something more. In 2020with the arrival of Disney+ and HBO Maxamong other platforms, The CW you will have a difficult task to generate interest, but here are some of the productions not to be missed.

1 Superman and Lois

Tyler Hoechlin finally, will headline his own television series, but it will not do alone, since Bitsie Tulloch also be at your side. The former showrunner of Flash, Todd Hellbing, you are ready to write the script for the pilot episode and serve as executive producer Considered as a modern version of the classic The Adventures of Lois & Clarkthe series will follow the couple while trying to juggle her new life as parents, with the pressures of the fight against crime and the work of a reporter.

2 Green Arrow and The Canaries

Arrow you can be point of leaving the screens forever, but expect to leave something for The CW: a spin-off that will focus on characters who were directly involved in the series. The penultimate episode of the final season of the show will serve as a kind of pilot. The show will Katie Cassidy Rodgers resume his role as Laurel Lance/ Black Canary next to Juliana Harkavy and Katherine McNamara, who also repeated their roles from Arrow as Dinah Drake and Mia Smoak-Queen, respectively.

3 Walker

All the world loves Chuck Norris, that is why Walker, Texas Ranger, it was during 8 seasons in CBS from 1993 up 2001. The main character of the series now returns to television with a new face: Jared Padalecki, who played Sam Winchester in Supernatural during 15 years. Earlier this year it was announced that the studies of CBS Television they were working on a reboot of the series that was expected to follow in the footsteps of the original, but this time it will air The CWexpert in shows of action.

4 Prequel The 100

A series dystopian dark that focuses on the state of the human population 97 years after a nuclear armageddon: The 100 she has spent the past six seasons, allowing us to see how humanity finally rose from the ashes, and will come to your end in 2020. The program is, without a doubt, one of the most consistent The CW and now we are finally going to discover how it all happened. That The 100 finished does not mean that we have seen the last of this universe, but quite the opposite: the program will have a spin-off but without any of the main characters because that will be a prequel that will allow us to see what really happened immediately after the nuclear armageddon that changed everything. The concept will be presented as a sort of pilot on one of the final episodes of The 100 and it will be written by the showrunner Jason Rothenberg.

5 The Lost Boys