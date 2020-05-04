The best and worst dressed (at home) of the week

This last week of march, and second of confinementhas been marked by the “looks” to be in the house that share the ‘influencers’ with their followers. Dulceida or Chiara Ferragni are some of the ‘it girls’ who daily show their outfits that inspire its fans to forget the pajamas and dress in comfortable clothing.

Also other celebrities have ceased to see the streets of New York city and Los Angeles with their ‘outfits’ to walk your dog or to make the purchasebetween them, Olivia Palermo or Katy Perry. These have been the best and worst dresses of the week:













The best seven

Dulceida it has marked one of the best looks with a set of jacket and trousers green combined with a sweatshirt white with a hood.

Dulceida with the styling chosen to be in house

(Instagram)



Chiara Ferragni also opt for the color with a jersey of his new collection with jeans ‘paper bag’, one of the trends of the spring.

Chiara Ferragni with her dog Matilda at her home in Milan

(Instagram)



Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck have become the couple’s most stylish of the week. It with a jacket combined with a pair of high-rise and low-flared and he with a look in black and grey.

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck walking his dog in Los Angeles

(ENT / SplashNews.com / GTRES)













Olivia Palermo does not renounce the glamour to walk your dog with a set of jersey beige and white skirt with a coat, ‘teddy’ and boots ‘dark’.

Olivia Palermo with her dog in New York

(TheImageDirect.com / GTRES)



Stella Maxwellwith a sporty look composed by a t-shirt ‘cropped’, jacket with hood, pants ‘tie dye’ and sporting black Adidas.

Stella Maxwell with their morning coffee in Los Angeles

(TheImageDirect.com / GTRES)



Pelayo Diaz opt for a casual look formed by a basic t-shirt, shirt boxes, and white pants. A styling that finishes off with sneakers.

Pelayo Diaz with a styling casual

(Instagram)













Maria Fernandez-Rubies bet for a cardigan multicolor one of the clothing trend of the year, to bring in comfortable clothes at home.

The ‘influencer’ María Fernández-Rubiés with the garment colorful

(Instagram)







The three worst

Katy Perry he has gone to make the purchase with leggings and jacket, with her dog in the chest, that has been mixed with some UGG boots.

Katy Perry in Los Angeles

(SplashNews.com / GTRES)



Phoebe Pricetrue to his extravagant style with a set of sport combined with high boots, hat, and mask.

Phoebe Price does not go unnoticed with this look in Los Angeles

(PhamousFotos / SplashNews.com / GTRES)













Margaret Qualley has left to see by the streets of Los Angeles with a sporty look that combines with a snug misguided.

Margaret Qualley in Los Angeles.

(TheImageDirect.com / GTRES)











