The anime of Masters of the Universe Netflix will be the “Game of thrones he-Man”

After retrieving the universe to wider audiences, modern with She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, since you are firing new versions of he-Man and the Masters of the Universe: a live action film with Noah Centineo as a protagonist, and an anime for Netflix from the hand of Kevin Smith (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot).

The animated series already has the title official: Masters of the Universe: Revelations, and according to showrunner Kevin Smith, it has the potential to be “the version of the Game of Thrones he-Man”. While these statements may be hit a little bit of good at first, if we look at the original material, the series of he-Man had dramas, family, magic, beasts, fantastic, enfretamientos epic… so it is possible that Smith did not go so wrong-headed.

According to what has gone revealing the director, the new anime series Netflix will come to the darker parts of the history and mythology of he-Man, going in a new direction for the characters. According To Smith, Game of thrones it opened a new door for new fans to approach the stories of fantasy, and anime poses to create a world that is similar (although without as many nude or dragons).



Still not much is known about the new anime Masters of the Universeapart from the cast of dubbing stellar header for Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Liam Cunningham, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Chris Wood as prince Adam and he-Man. Has not confirmed an official date for the premiere of the series, but Smith has been showing little teasers of the animation process from the studio responsible, Powerhouse Animation.

Print media are partially-animated raw layouts set to the vocal track of the cast. I watched print media for episodes 1 & 2 of the @MastersOfficial anime epic for @netflix, and by the power of Grayskull! They are ASTOUNDING! @powerhouseanim is crushing it, wreaking Havoc in the best way! pic.twitter.com/ZF2IPaoiqV — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 3, 2020

Do you what do you think? Do you like this new direction for the new anime Masters of the Universe or would you like to the production of Netflix seems more to the classic series?