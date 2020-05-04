the 5 types of crop tops more cool

By: Lucía Ybarra

To all the girls we like to change look from time to time but many times we do not know how, at this age it is very difficult to find a piece of clothing that is neither very adult nor very girl. The solution may be crop tops.

Where to buy the best tops?

My favorite tops are from Hollister. They have many options; with or without sleeves, plain and printed. You can also find good options at ZAFUL, an online store. There you’ll see everything but if you are one of those people who like to try on the clothing before you purchase it don’t want both.

Eye, the tops of ZAFUL are not for all, sometimes are very short or very close and if you’re not accustomed to you may seem uncomfortable.

The best crop tops

There are many types of tops and even though you are able to use many of them each one represents a different style. We will show you various looks that inspire us of the actress and model Maddie Ziegler.

Tube crop top

Does not have shoulder straps. It is for girls more self-confident since this is one of the most demonstrative.

Hoodie

It is a basic that you can wear every day. You can choose a short, are the coolest. If you don’t want to show your belly you can wear a Tshirt below.

Short t-shirt

This kind of top also is one of the most basic, but it is not classical, it is more shrunken. If you do not find the one that has the perfect length, you can cut one of your t-shirts and ready.

Straps

If you do not feel as safe as to use a tube top but you want to be a little more daring, this is the best option because it is pegadita as the tube but do not slide the shoulder straps.

Get the perfect look

It is difficult to find the outfit perfect for a crop top because sometimes what you want to use for a weekend casual or for an elegant dinner.

On school days you can get a hoodie or a T-shirt with some jeans and few tennis cool. Of course, if you want to take a top short to go to a school you can do the same nothing more than a Tubetop or with one of the straps, and put up an open shirt.

In a weekend you can change the shirt for a jean jacket or a skin and change your tennis shoes for some boots.

When you want to dress more formal for a party, you can wear some dress pants and a tube top or strapless anything else that you use is not as colorful. You can be black, grey, white or red, and does not have to be smooth. In regards to the shoes, you can put some heels or some boots.

The tube tops and tops with spaghetti straps can also be used on the beach. Only you put it with some shorts of denim and the preference that you Top is very colorful.