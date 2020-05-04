Stunning Concept Arts original “Star Wars” which has just launched Disney+

It is one of the large veins of the company. Actually, in Disney they have a gold mine with everything related to the universe Star Wars. Something that is showing to the beast with the contents of the streaming platform Disney+.

Coinciding with the celebration of the day of Star Wars and with the launch of Star Wars: The rise of Skywalkerthe platform took the opportunity also to give us a series of Concept Arts original of the entire series, the spin-off and even The Mandalorian. Attentive, because they are a marvel to behold.