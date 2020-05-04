She DID IT AGAIN – Ireland Baldwin shows her naked body on the net and this time it is her mother Kim Basinger is the one that says (+PHOTO)

Lately, Ireland Baldwin has shown her naked body in the networks, making their parents Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger not appear very happy about it.

Some days ago, the model of 23 years, published in her account of Instagram a photo that shows his body covered only with a tiny thong. For, as his father, the actor Alec Baldwin leave a comment where there was very happy: “I’m sorry. ” What?” said.

And by the looks of it, Ireland ignored the reaction of his father and ran another photo, which shows her totally nude lying on a bed. with the title: “state of mind”

And this time, her mother commented: What??? What the???? What do you where??? What where?? What do you do who???? What who??? Your mom…” He wrote also a model and actress of 65 years, along with an emoji of a smiley face angry.

And once more, the followers of Ireland filled the post with comments, among which is: “@kim.basinger says the woman who did 9 and a half weeks??? Someone said in response to the actress.

“You’re causing your parent’s heart attacks. You’re so beautiful and I am sure that you also have a lot of talent. But why look for negative attention by posting things that are vulgar?” wrote one person.

Another said: “I can hear your dad shouting again”. “Wow, how much tension! I only see the beautiful person sleeping. Whoever wants to be her!” added another person.

What is certain is that, be that as it may, the model is becoming rather advertising. And the question is if your parents are really angry or only form part of the show. Well, they say that in such a stick such a splinter!