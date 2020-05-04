Olivia Munn confesses what you eat in a da… and we don’t give credit!

Updated 31/08/2018 15:15



Get the body of Olivia Munn it is not a simple task. On the whole, will be willing to give up some foods and keep the intake protenas animals. The actress has revealed all their secrets to staying in shape and great strength of will that has to maintain the strict daily diet you are undergoing.

As soon as the actress Olivia Munnto which it is related to the actor lex González pisa a red carpet, all eyes land on her and what do you want to show off a body with curves escndalo. Well, to the surprise of all, we were in awe of how accomplished to safeguard your curves with a diet in which there are hardly any protenas to maintain muscle mass and some curves at bay.

The protagonist of “Newsroom,” has revealed what are the tricks of your gives and gives and the diet you are undergoing to get a body as amazing.

In the first place and as the main basis for the exercise physically is the key to its success but also a plan of food very strict where you only can sin with just a few tablespoons of peanut butter.

The protagonist of “X-Men: Apocalypse” start the day with a breakfast of their favorite fruits, and half an avocado avocado seed camo, kosher salt, and fresh lime. The avocado is one of their favorite foods to start the day and to not feel hungry or want to snack between hours.

When choosing a snack half-morning or mid-afternoon, the actress opts for a piece of fruit and peanut butter.

At the time of eating, the actress is very simple of tastes and tends to be faithful to a dish white rice and yellow curry with vegetables with a pickle: pickles, olives, carrots, fermented…

And out of respect for the rule of five meals a day necessary for a healthy diet and comply with this rule and not be hungry between meals, the actress snack fruit such as a slice of sanda, a few grapes, pltano and cream cacachuete.

To finish the day, Olivia Munn dinner lightweight with a salad with quinoa and vegetables, and that ‘ s, always without dessert.

It is put in the form, we assume that it also help you share your taste for staying in shape with his partner lex Gonzalez, one of his greatest supports and motivating to lead the style of life ms fit.