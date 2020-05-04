Nikki Bella, the former of John Cena, could have a new boyfriend

A new love for the fighter could carry more drama to the staves of the wrestling…

The feisty professional Nikki Bella, who starred with the now-actor John Cena one of the great tragedies of the last year after ending her engagement a few days of the date of the wedding, might have found new love in the hand of a professional dancer Artem Chigvinstev, with whom he competed two years ago in the popular television program ‘Dancing with the Stars’.

“Take some time looking, and the truth is that they are very comfortable together. For the moment though, we’re not talking about anything serious because they still are learning. It is clear that there is mutual attraction, but both are very busy with their respective careers, so you are taking it with calm”, says a source to People magazine.

After a long season in which both Nikki as his ex-fiance left hinted that the door of reconciliation was still open, the past month of November, the tv star not only acknowledged that his relationship with John was already -and definitively – a thing of the past, but also let patent their unwillingness to redo his sentimental life, at least in the short term.

“I feel like when a couple gets married and people are starting to ask directly when they will have children. When I went back to singleness, everyone started telling me: ‘Oh, but you are ready now to meet someone new?’. And honestly, right now I’m not interested in that, I’m not ready because I am still closing wounds. Have not completely healed“ said with total honesty.