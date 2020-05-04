Nikki Bella boasts of your pregnancy along with your fiance

At 36, Nikki Bella will become a mom for the first time. And what makes the hand of his constant companion, his twin sister Brie, who is also pregnant. The Bella Twins announced to his fans the same day that they would give birth with just a week and a half of difference.

Nikki is happy and so are seen in their social networks. The feisty professional removal, model, entrepreneur, actress and american lives his best moment together with your fiance, dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

The two-times winner of the WWE Divas Championship already forgotten John Cena, with whom he had a relationship of six years. Even committed in the ring, on the 2nd of April 2017, after a combat by mixed teams at WrestleMania.

Dinner is the past and now Nikki Bella goes one step further in their relationship Chigvintsev. Artem was his partner in the reality show Dancing with the Stars”; began dating in January of 2019, and became engaged in November.

A new stage in the life of Nikki Bella

The news of her pregnancy was a surprise. Not planned it to be and much less thought that I would share with her twin Brie this unique moment in the life of every woman. For this reason, proudly exhibits his tummy next to his promised through their social networks.

“I was in yoga and I kept having the feeling that I had to take a pregnancy test,” said Nikki Bella, People magazine, in an interview with his sister.

He confessed that he believed to have “vibrations ” twin” because it makes little Brie had announced they would have their second child. For this reason, decided to take the test alone, without saying anything Artem.

“When I came back and said that I was pregnant, I had to sit down a second” he told us weekly.

Pregnancy twin

During the interview, Nikki and Brie made sure that they also experience the same symptoms. “We definitely have felt better in our lives,” said Brie.

While Nikki Bella revealed that feeling “hungover” all day. “I am not getting my happy hours usual. There is No wine in my life. It’s like having a hangover. I think that the most difficult thing for me is to feel this hangover all day,” he said.

But when it feels good to go to Disney is a good plan. So we saw The Bella Twins recently in family day along with Birdie, the 2 year old daughter Brie and her husband, professional wrestler Daniel Bryan.

