Mia returns to the future in the synopsis for the pilot of the spin-off of Arrow

Shortly after it was revealed that Arrow it will end definitively with its eighth season, The CW announced that it was developing a spin-off the series focused on the daughter of Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak, Mia, and their adventures together to Laurel Lance and Dinah Drake.

This new series will be titled Green Arrow & the Canaries and use the ninth episode of the final season Arrow as your pilot. Thanks to that decision now, The CW released the synopsis for the chapter that will be the first of the series of Oliver Queen after the Crisis, but don’t expect to see the effects inmediantos of the event, since the action will move back to the future of the Arrowverso, specifically the year 2040.

In particular the synopsis of Arrow 8×09 says:

“It is the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) is all that could be desired. However, when Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy), they are suddenly appear in your life, the things make a surprising turn and his perfect world is turned. Laurel and Dinah are tracking a kidnap victim that has direct links to Mia and they need your help. Knowing that everything will change, Mia can’t help but be a heroine and she, Laurel and Dinah put on their costumes once more to save the city.”

For now it is not clear who the character that has “direct links to Mia”, but it should be remembered that in this chapter it will also appear JJ, the said John Diggle who is the Deathstroke of the future.

As anticipated above, most of the history of Green Arrow & the Canaries will be in 2040, however, obviously the series will have to deal with the time that Mia happened in the present before and during the Crisis, the death of Oliver Queen, and the new role of Smoak as Green Arrow.

The pilot Green Arrow & the Canaries to be released on January 21 in the united States, while it is expected that the full series debut later this year.