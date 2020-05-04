Khloe Kardashian would be again sleeping with Tristan Thompson

“/>

Kris Jenner is sure that her daughter Khloé shares her bed again with Tristan Thompson, something that she revealed in the reality show family.

In one of the episodes of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, through a video call, Scott Disick, former partner of Kourtney and father of their 3 children, he wondered about the relationship that is currently held Khloé with Tristan, something that the whole family will also question, and insinuated, if your ex sister-in-law, and the basketball player shared the same bed.

Kris, without hesitation, replied: “Oh yes, one hundred per cent,” said the matriarch, despite the fact that Khloé has always said that the relationship with the father of her daughter True is limited to a healthy coexistence for the good of the child, to have a core stable family.

Khloé has said that it wants to have another child, and to do so would perhaps the collaboration of Tristan, but by means of artificial insemination: “I Already have a sperm donor, yes, Tristan. You have to sign legal documents to do so officially. But who knows if in three years I go back to get married with someone, you probably don’t need it and say: ‘I do not want’”.