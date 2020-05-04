Khalid and Summer Walker are involved in a street race in ‘Eleven’

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YfOohn8_l90(/embed)

Artist: Khalid

Khalid Song: ‘Eleven’

‘Eleven’ Collaboration: Summer Walker

Summer Walker Producer: Simon Says and Digi

Simon Says and Digi Album: by determining

by determining Label: RCA Records and Right Hand Music Group

‘Eleven’ of Khalid and Summer Walker will be the third album of the artist

Khalid continues to work as always, that is why he has been able to launch their topic together with Summer Walker along with a great video clip that supports it. ‘Eleven’ is a song that will be on the third album of the artist, which still has no release date.

But for the moment, what is sure is that they have participated in a car race street by The Angels, in which we can also see the models Uglyworldwide and Duckie Thot.

‘Rise up’ out now.

This clip directed by Daniel Russell has also worked with the help of Nino Pansino and Jeff Barnett, first-class professionals who worked in the team of “Fast & Furious”, hence that the special effects are both level.

As Khalid has said, ‘Eleven’ is the perfect song to listen to while driving without a marked target, in addition to showing us something different to what we are accustomed.

What is certain is that the artist is leaving creativity flowwithout limits, that’s going to take all the time you need to get a good result of this new project that you have between hands. That’s why we’re going to enjoy this topic until we get more.

Good news: the documentary about the life of Rihanna is the fall.