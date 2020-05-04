Singer, songwriter, music producer, actor and entrepreneur, so we can sum up the talents of Armando Christian Pérez, known worldwide as Pitbull. Born in Miami and with ancestry, cuban by their parents, Pitbull it is one of the most popular artists in the music industry and the owner of a large fortune, but how he reached this level of fame? and how much is the fortune of Pitbull?

Before starting his musical career, the singer hit rock bottom in his personal life, several family problems led him to develop in a negative environment, performing illegal actions such as the sale of narcotic drugs; however, he managed to reform his life by focusing on the music, and go that achieved success thanks to their talent and dedication. Pitbull took his first steps as a rapper, accompanying other singers on their recordings. ‘Lollipop’, Luther Campbell, was the first single to be successful in the that the artist had the opportunity to participate. Thanks to this job, got a small collaboration with the singer Lil Jon in the year 2003 for the album ‘Kings of Crunk’, that was part of the soundtrack of the second installment of the saga ‘Fast & Furious’. The rapper presented, independently, several remixes of rap songs, and tracks recorded with his well-known “freestyle”.

In the year 2005 and under the production of Lil Jon, Pitbull released his first studio album, entitled ‘M. I. A. M. I.’ (Money Is A Major Issue). This was the beginning of his musical career and the first of their albums to enter the charts as the Billboard 200 and the US Rap Albums. In 2006, Pitbull was invited to participate in the recording of a controversial Spanish version of the anthem of the united States, to show their support to the hispanic immigrants of this country. ‘Our Anthem’ told with the voices of other well-known artists such as Carlos Ponce, Don Omar, Olga Tanon, Wyclef Jean, Aventura and Gloria Trevi.

In his next record, ‘Mariel’ (2006), the singer managed to get the collaboration of leading artists in the industry including Wyclef Jean, Shakira, Fat Joe and DJ Khaled, and featured production from Pharrell Williams. In the year 2008 Pitbull throws the topic ‘I Know You Want Me’, one of his first hits in occupy the top 10 of the chart Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Latin Songs. ‘Give Me Everything’, along with the rapper Ne-Yo, was another of his successes that did not take long to occupy the first places of the lists of popularity of more than 12 countries, including the post #1 in the Billboard Hot 100. Little by little, Pitbull became one of the most well known singers do collaborations that, surely, would be turned into hits. Artists such as Marc Anthony, Jennifer López, Shakira, Enrique Iglesias, Usher, Christina Aguilera, Fergie, Ricky Martin, Sean Paul, Jason Derulo, Robin Thicke, Joe Perry, Travis Barker, Prince Royce, J Balvin and Camila Cabello have worked hand in hand with the singer, who without any fear, she walked through a wide variety of musical genres. In the year 2014 was selected along with Jennifer Lopez and Claudia Leitte to perform the official song of the Football World cup 2014, ‘We Are One (Ole Ola)’. In 2016, the artist was honored with his own star on the prestigious Walk of Fame of Hollywood and was named as one of the most influential people in the Latino community, according to the magazine People En Español.

Fortune of Pitbull:

With 13 record productions to date and dozens of awards from the music industry, among which are 1 Billboard Music Award, 1 Grammy Award, 6 Billboard awards Latin Music, 1 Latin Grammy and multiple Premios Lo Nuestrothe singer, also known as Mr. Worldwidehas generated a fortune valued at 100 million dollarsaccording to Celebrity Net Worth.

For the year 2017, the revenue gained only through his channel of YouTube were estimated at more than $ 41 millionafter getting more than 6 billion views. A huge difference when you compare it with the revenue generated by the sale of all their albums, estimated at 3.2 million dollars. Mr. Worldwide he has also dabbled in acting and has noticed a few $ 3 million for this type of work, according to the web portal Money Nation.

In the year 2018, Pitbull entered the post #8 listing of Rappers Better Paid of the magazine Forbesthanks to the $ 32 million obtained by their tour that year, with special performances from Enrique Iglesias, and for their participation in some of the shows of the tour ‘Piece Of Me’ of Britney Spears. In 2019, the singer was again admitted to the exclusive listing of Forbesin the number 20 by the 18 million dollars generated that year.

The artist has known how to manage their finances, invest your money in several projects that have become a businessman. At the end of 2019, for example, Pitbull performed the launch of agency multicultural marketing call ‘305 Worldwide’with the firm purpose of eradicating the use of stereotypes in the world of marketing and advertising. Mr. 305as we call it, is the owner of other businesses such as: ‘Voli Vodka’, a brand of spirits; a radio station, call ‘Pitbull’s ‘Globalization’ Radio’; a line of clothing and perfumes; a restaurant under the name of ‘iLov305’ and a film and television production company. In the same way, the singer has been the face of brands such as Kodak, Dr. Pepper, Walmart, Pepsi and Boost Mobile. It is estimated that the artist receives a revenue approximate of 3 million dollars per yearonly by linking their image to this type of product.

In short, Pitbull has managed to build an entire empire, accompanied by a heritage that, probably, will continue to grow in the coming years.