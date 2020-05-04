Gymnastics: a Scandal in gymnastics: Mckayla Maroney complaint abuse

If on Tuesday, the gymnast ukraine Tatiana Gutsu (olympic gold in Barcelona) was accused on Facebook of the belarusian Vitaly Scherbo been violated in the course of the World championships of Artistic Gymnastics from 1991, this Wednesday has been another olympic medallist in gymnastics, Mckayla Maroney (team gold at London) which has been accused via Twitter to the old doctor for USA Gymnastics, Larry Nassar, of having sexually abused her.

Maroney says that the abuse occurred from the time I was 13 years old, when he went to a rally of the american team for gymnastics. Since then and until he left the sport in February last year, Maroney said to have suffered constant harassment by Nassar: “Always took advantage of the occasion to abuse me, where and when,” says the american in statements to USA Today. In addition to Maroney, up to 140 expacientes more accuse him, and faces 33 charges of sex crimes in Michigan after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography in July. If you are found responsible of everything else, could meet between 22 and 27 years in prison.

Maroney was double olympic medallist, gold and silver at London 2012. He earned their medals in the team competition and the rack, respectively. A dream that cost him a huge sacrifice to reach, and not only in effort and dedication. Also in hours spent next to Nassar. A year before, in the World championships in Tokyo, when she was 15 years, mr. Nassar gave him a sleeping pill. “The next thing I remember is being alone with him in his hotel room receiving a ‘treatment’. He believed that he would die that night“recalls Maroney.

Nassar worked for USA Gymnastics for 20 years and four Olympic Games. Fired him in the summer of 2015 after receiving a complaint of abuse against her , but not told to the FBI until five weeks after and the accusations were not made public until, in the last year, two exgimnastas counted at the Indianapolis Star how he had abused them in so-called “treatments” in the 90’s and the beginning of the century. Now it is known, in the absence of the verdict of the judges, that a monster might have inhabited the gymnastics u.s. in the last 20 years.