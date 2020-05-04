Evangeline Lilly regrets of doubt of the emergency by the coronavirus

The canadian actress Evangeline Lilly (“Ant-Man and the Wasp”), generated a strong controversy, some days ago, after sharing a message in which he confessed that his life was “as usual” and that the coronavirus was only “a respiratory influenza”.

In the publication also noted that she valued “more freedom” to the quarantine, even having a father with leukemia. His words were widely questioned in social networks and called it “selfish” and “unconscious”.

But apparently the criticisms made sense to the actress of “Lost” and decided to apologize. “Please know that I am doing my part to flatten the curve, practicing social distancing and staying at home with my family,” he said.