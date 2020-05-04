Elle Fanning dyed hair pastel pink for the quarantine

In this time of confinement and thanks to the social networks, the celebrities show these days to be more natural and without the filters than usual. They, like the rest, are also in quarantine and spend these days locked in their homes, without makeup or frills and looking to fill the hours of the day.

Some exhibit their routines of sport, as Chris Hemsworth, which challenges their fans to do sports with him and is offering six weeks free on your fitness app. Others, teach you their routines of beauty, and few will dare with new and risky changes of outfits. The latest in joining the fashion of dyeing the hair at home has been Elle Fanning.









Elle Fanning

(Instagram)



The american actress has posted this week on its official account of Instagram a story in which teaches how you dyed the hair of pastel pink. What has been done in house, herself, and although it has not shown the result –only an image of the process – fans have applauded her audacity, and her change of look.

The quarantine has made hair care a entertainment and users will not hesitate to try out in their homes looks new. Ricky Martin for example has been given a touch of color to your hairstyle, coloring the tips of your hair in pink and imitating the look wearing one of their children.

Ricky Martin shows his change of look during the confinement

(Instagram)













And is that what better time is there that this quarantine to test for a change of look radical? Many users have been decanted, as the puerto rican singer, by dyeing only the tips of a fancy color. Among the most widely used are as is the usual pastel pink, blue and green.

Try this radical styling at the tips and at home is perfect for that, in the case of not being satisfied with the outcome, you can choose to cut the part stained, and to wait for the hair to re-grow.







