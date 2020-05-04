DVSN, and Snoh Aalegra have issues of love in ‘Between Us’

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YsLCxGP7woA(/embed)

Artist: DVSN

DVSN Song: ‘Between Us’

‘Between Us’ Collaboration: Snoh Aalegra

Snoh Aalegra Producer: Nineteen85

Nineteen85 Album: ‘ To Muse In Her Feelings’

To Muse In Her Feelings’ Label: OVO Sound

Snoh Aalegra joined DVSN for his latest album

Yesterday, the duo of canadian DVSN launched ‘A Muse In Her Feelings’, their third studio album, but have wanted to give us also the video clip of ‘Between Us’, a topic that we have been enjoying for some time now.

In this video we see how Daniel Daley has to face the evidence of his infidelitywho happens to discover your partner Nineteen85, in his role of detective.

The duo Ovo Sound continues winning positions in the lists R&B with this project you make it clear that they have come to stay.

But this is not the only partnership that they have in their disk, as we can also enjoy artists such as Future, Summer Walker, Ty Dolla $ ign, Jessie Reyez in him.

If you liked ‘Between Us’ from DVSN, and Snoh Aalegra sure that you will also love the rest of the subjects of this work, that is perfect for any time of tranquileo.

Akon defends 6ix9ine and says that he wants to collaborate with him.