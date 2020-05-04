Diego Boneta makes popular dance of Tom Cruise in the style of Luis Miguel

Mexico city (Rasainforma.com).- The mexican actor Diego Boneta comes together to support a cause against the Covid-19, through a fun challenge, where she dances like Tom Cruise in the movie Risky Business Dealnothing more and nothing less than the style of Luis Miguel.

The actor Luis Miguel: the series went up to his account of Tik Tok, a video in which he mimics to the locker room of the popular scene: shirt, underwear, and socks accompanied by the song “Old time on rock and roll”.

This is the #RiskyBusinessChallenge that aims to raise funds to help the people most affected by the pandemic of coronavirus.

“Doing the #RiskyBusinessChallenge to support a great cause. The foundation helps CPD Covid-19”, wrote the actor in where in instead of microphone uses a can of disinfectant and gloves.

Like any good challenge, the also singer nominated celebrity of the stature of Eugenio Derbez, Milla Jovovich, Ricky Martin, Jamie Lee Curtis, among others.

The challenge already a few days but it is fair to Diego Boneta which has become fashionable in the social networks.

By: Ariana Castellanos/rmr