Carmen Electra, Pamela Anderson, David Hasselhoff: so today are the figures of “Baywatch”

In 1989 he went on the air the first program of “Baywatch”. It was not a success, rather it was a failure of hearing, and a lousy investment for NBC that aired in the united States. The sale of their rights to channels in the world (40 in total) achieved the necessary funding so that the cycle could finish his first season, but their destination seemed to be sentenced. The producer GTG would not continue to hold the series and the poster of “cancelled” fell on this fiction, until that appeared David Hasselhoff.

As in so many episodes of the novel, the actor who was starring in a huge event with “auto awesome,” became the hero of this story to bet with your own wallet to the continuity of “Baywatch”. There was a second season and from then on, everything went uphill. The beach, swimsuits red, the iconic lifeguard marked an era and actors of the cast is transformed into international figures.

30 years of that rise here comes a review with what happened with the main stars of that series that had 11 seasons and spanned the entire decade of the 90. Does the last episode? In the year 2001.

So look the actors from “Baywatch” to 30 years for the premiere of the series.

David Hasselhoff



David Hasselhoff continued his career in television, film and now the musical theatre. Today is 67 years old.

He had a lengthy career on television with dozens of cycles in which he participated between fictions and reality shows like “Americas got Talent”, where he was a judge. However, “The Hoff” is also extended to the big screen (“Click”, “Dodgeball”, “Sponge Bob” and “Hop” were their main appearances) and the music (he recorded more than 15 albums and starred in various works of musical theatre) where today is still filling theaters and selling tickets.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson became an icon hot. It was 15 times cover of Playboy.

“Baywatch” transformed it into one of the main icons hot of the 90’s. It was 15 times cover of Playboy, and their marriage with the musician Tomy Lee in 1995 was one of the main events for the press farandulera. In 1997 he left the series and, after a few productions with abrupt end he returned to television with a new series, titled “VIP” (1998-2002), where she played Vallery Irons.

The actress was married three times and left the media to become an activist.

Remarried two more times, with Kid Rock, between 2005 and 2007 and with Rick Salomon between 2007 and 2008. Little by little his figure was losing place in the media and he bowed his life to activism. In recent years it has shown against the animal abuse, supports the movement #MeToo and through his foundation’s fight against climate change and human rights. However its more steely posture has to do with the defense of his friend Julian Assange, founder of Wikileaks.

The 52-year-old, is one of the most staunch defenders of Julian Assange.

His last relationship was with the French footballer Adil Rami, with whom it all ended in scandal in the mid of 2019. In a long press release, the actress is 52 years defined him as a monster and accused him of abuse, and having other parallel relations.

Michael Newman

Michael Newman, the only one who was a lifeguard in real life.

It was, along with Greg Bonann the members of the cast who had really been lifeguards. After 20 years of taking care of the people on the beaches was hired as a specialist to resolve the technical issues of the series. But his demeanor on the set as enabled her to form part of the series, and to occupy a place in front of the cameras. After the end of the series followed his life in California. In 2011, his life took a dramatic turn as he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

Carmen Electra

Carmen Electra has 47 years and is the influencer in the social networks.

It is one of the women most acclaimed of Hollywood, and its passage through the series, he collaborated with his promotion and prestige. Electra was Lami McKenzie from 1997 to 1998. The model dazzled during his youth on the catwalks and since the late 90’s was dedicated to participate in various television comedies and motion pictures. His last project was the movie “The attack of the shark with two heads”, in 2012. In Instagram, which has over 1 million followers, just to present a funny commercial of a digital platform of TV.