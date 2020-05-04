Camila Mendes received an inheritance that will put you at risk in the trailer of ‘Dangerous Lies’

Known for her role as Veronica Lodge, the series ‘Riverdale’, the actress Camila Mendes meant to show that you can do roles a little more serious in the trailer of ‘Dangerous Lies’.

Mendes brings experience working in films such as ‘The New Romantic’, where she played Morgan Cruise and in the original film from Netflix, ‘The Perfect Date’ in where he gave life to Shelby Pace.

But, none of those roles had been as the protagonist, so now it is turned for the actress to prove that she can with a role.