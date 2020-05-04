“Becoming” the documentary that portrays the life of Michelle Obama

As part of the next release of “Becoming”, Netflix released the trailer of the documentary that it will portray the life of Michelle Obama, and their struggle for empower to african-american women, in the midst of an atmosphere full of prejudice.

The documentary that will premiere May 6shows Michelle Obama since I was little and he lived with his family south of Chicago, until a few years after having been first lady of United States.

A deeper look into the life of Michelle Obamais what you can see in the 2 minutes that lasts the trailer, which also show some of the moments that the activist was on the tour that he did for 34 cities to promote his book “My story” and that was accompanied by Nadia Hallgrenwho directed this documentary.

This is the most recent collaboration that the partner Obama has done with the streaming platform, after “American Factory”the first documentary film produced by the marriage Obama, which portrays the precarious situation in which workers of a factory in the city of Dayton, Ohio, which was awarded in the ceremony of the Oscars in February of this year, in the category best documentary.

BY DANIELA ZAMBRANO

