Ashley Tisdale turned out to be Sharpay Evans in the sink of your home

Ashley Tisdale revived for a few minutes to Sharpay Evans with a fun video and their networks exploded. The artist was filmed singing “Fabulous”, one of the great successes of High School Musical, and it became viral.

The actress is passing the quarantine at your home and enjoying the first days of sun in the courtyard of his house. To encourage his followers, Ashley Tisdale usually upload videos singing and dancing, and this one in particular got nostalgic to many of their fans.

In the video, Ashley makes the gesture of “Fabulous”a very popular song of High School Musical 2, which in the movie was played alongside Lucas Grabeel. But instead of dancers and singers, this new version is its float “Sheila” which accompanies her singing.

Ashley is an instagramer with more than 12 million followers, but, far from the superficiality that played in the character of Sharpay, seeks to transmit the consciousness to their followers. In many of your posts are dedicated to talking of the acceptance of the body of each one and the importance of taking care of yourself more naturally and with less chemicals.