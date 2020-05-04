2 floral prints that will be fashion trend in spring

How can there be a spring without the floral print? There is something in this print eternal that makes it hopelessly essential to brighten up the wardrobe during the good time. The same thing has happened with the pictures vichy, with the paisley and to a greater extent, with polka dots, that in certain seasons they have become the best allies of looks, both formal and informal.

Their status of classic it takes to be in all shapes and sizes that will remain between us. However, there are two types in which designers put the focus for the spring-summer of 2020, and that will serve as an update to take into consideration for the next few days: the reason most small, whether in fabric prints or embossed, and the fully embellished.

©GettyImages Stella McCartney, Celine and Giambattista Valli, left to right, are proposing to carry them in classy looks

The flowers on the catwalk

The concatenation of looks provoked by this type of flowers was evident in the shows spring of the fashion houses most renowned. Kaia Gerber he walked with a appearance chic and effortless on the runway Stella McCartney with a top floral oversize with details structured in white, and a skirt midi a game in which the orange highlighted against a background of almost wooded. In Celinea dress with long sleeves, high neck and long midi exhibited tiny flowers embossed in gold tones on black, while, in the gateway of Giambattista Vallithe models floated with minidresses adorned with delicate flowers that they were together or with space between them.