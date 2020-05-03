The strong statements of the victims of Larry Nassar

Lansing, Michigan.- The today was issued a sentence of between 40 and 175 years of jail time for the exmédico sports Larry Nassar, of which he was accused of sexually abusing at least 150 gymnasts olympic when it was girls and adolescents.

The physician, Larry Nassar, was sentenced by the judge Rosemarie Aquilina after seven days of emotional testimony from more than 150 victims and their family members in the court of Lansing, Michigan.

During the extraordinary audience, dozens and dozens of young people reported between tears and voices trembling, and in some cases, almost shouting, the atrocities they have suffered at the hands of mr. Nassar, which won the trust of them, of the victims ‘ families and colleagues with her charm and appearance to be harmless.

Among the statements that were filed between the dates of 16 and 23 January highlighted the testimonies of medalists olympic and internationally recognized as McKayla Maroney, Jordyn Wieber, Aly Reisman, among many other members of the elite gymnastics american and of the Fierce Five, the nickname of the champion of the olympic gymnastics women of the united States in 2012.

Then you share some of the strong testimonies of these young victims who decided to raise her voice.

Kyle Stephens:

“Little girls don’t stay small forever. They become strong women who return to destroy your world”

Nassar sexually abused her when she was six years old. She is the only accuser that was not a patient of mr. Nassar. When I was 12 years old, finally told his parents about the behavior of doctors, but they did not believe him.

Olivia Cowan:

“Today, I am a mother, a wife, a daughter, a friend who struggle every day to find peace and joy in all the things that once made me happy”

Cowan, a former gymnast at MSU, said he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. He said that if the organisations had not taken seriously the reports about Nassar, “we would have saved me and all the other women who are waiting for us today.”

Maggie Nichols:

“USA Gymnastics and the Olympic Committee of USA has Not provided us with a safe place to train … I’ve realized now that my voice can be heard”

Nichols was the first victim to report the abuse of Nassar USA Gymnastics in 2015.

Stephanie Robinson:

“I came to the stand as a victim, and I’m going as a winner”

Robinson, 17 years old, first wished to remain anonymous. But on Wednesday decided to walk up to the dais with his father and confront his abuser.

McKayla Maroney:

“It turned out that, luckily for me, Dr. Nassar was not a physician, in fact it is, was, and always will be, an abuser of children and a monster. The end of the story! He abused my trust, abused my body and left scars on my psyche that may never go away”

His testimony was read by the prosecutor in the court, after USA Gymnastics declared that it would not be penalized for sharing your story.

In past days, a report revealed that Maroney would face a fine of 100 thousand dollars if I talked about your experience with Nassar, due to a confidentiality agreement signed by it after reolver a lawsuit with USA Gymnastics in 2016.

Before that USA Gymnastics announced that they would not pay Maroney for speaking, the model Chrissy Teigen and actress Kristen Bell offered to pay 100 thousand dollars to help.

Maureen Payne:

“While you deterioras in prison, I want you to remember that you lost. As the day goes on in the jail, you know what forget it”

The statement was read by his mother in court, and pointed out that the abuse of which he was the victim and was ignored by the sports authorities, left her marked for life.

Jordyn Wieber:

“I thought that to train for the Olympic Games would be the most difficult thing you would have to do some time. But the most difficult thing I’ve had to do is to process that I am a victim of Larry Nassar”

This was the first public statement of one of the Fierce Five in the were accused Nassar of sexual assault.

Aly Reisman:

“Imagine feeling that you have no power nor voice. Well, you know what, Larry? I have the power and the voice, and I am just starting to use them. All these courageous women have power, and we will use our voices to make sure that you get what you deserve: a life of suffering by reciting the words of this mighty army of survivors”

Raisman tweeted last Monday that he would not stand in court because “it is too traumatic for me.” But the gold medalist appeared in court Friday morning alongside his former team-mate, Jordyn Wieber, to condemn Nassar.

Ashley Yost:

“That is something that a child of 25 years should not have to do: sleep in the bed of their parents because they are afraid of a monster”

Yost, who was treated by Nassar during half of his life, said that he remembered having seen gifts of their patients in the doctor’s office, and who now believed that they were trophies to him of their abuse.

The women narrated that the doctor, without gloves, penetrated with the hands without justification when they were in the stretcher review. The acusadoras, that in the time of the incident were minors, reported that they trusted Nassar, refused to believe what had just happen, or were afraid to make a complaint