The eight names that send (and a lot) in the TERRITORY of FASHION

The expert buyer: TIFFANY HSU

There is not a single trend that will pass or a parade that does not have a site reserved. His position as director of Fashion buying for the store ‘online’ Mythere-sa.com the has become an expert on how to horade select what not squerremos buy. What the plus? It is also a queen of the ‘street style’

STEFAN KNAUER / GETTY / D. R.

The almighty: ALEX DE BETAK

Everything it touches turns it into the best show in the world of fashion. His company, Bureau Betak, is the author of the incredible ‘shows’ of Saint Laurent, with views of the Eiffel tower and Jacquemus in fields of lavender and the parade with a message of Dior. Their latest achievement: creating sustainable events.

Julien Hekimian

The top (inter)national: MIRIAM SÁNCHEZ

This madrid 24 years ago is now the model most requested by the signatures of luxury. Has already walked the catwalks of Fendi, Versace, Louis Vuitton, Isabel Marant, Alexander McQueen and Salvatore Ferragamo, among many others, and has lent his image to the campaign of Prada.

Peter White

The icon transgender: VALENTINA SAMPAIO

His face symbolizes the equality and she has been featured in the covers of the most prestigious in the world (among them, that of our French edition). The ‘top’ brazilian has even done to change the mentality of the signature Vitoria”s Secret, that he signed as a picture in the summer of 2019. An example of that social barriers should never exist in any scope.

Ryan Emberley/amfAR

The great influencer: SINÉAD BURKE

Writer, professor and activistairlandesa, your voice speaks loud and claroa for inclusion in the world of fashion. Fight so that the industry look to bodies that, like his, had been forgotten.Without a doubt, what it is getting:there is already a women’s máspoderosas of the ‘fashion business’.

Jacopo M. Raule

Trendsetters VIP: SAMANTHAMcMILLEN AND KARLA WELCH

The red carpet shine brighter than ever thanks to two stylists from elite. The amazing and glamorous ‘looks’ gala Elle Fanning or Brie Larson are the hallmark of Samantha McMillen. What the ‘celebs’ that you saw Karla Welch? Karlie Kloss, Ana de Armas, Michelle Monaghan,Olivia Wilde, Justin Bieber…

Stefanie Keenan

The creator multi-faceted: JORGE VÁZQUEZ

The first parade of the galician designer as creative director of the house Pertegaz has made it clear that he has managed to regain the glory of the creations of the master Manuel Pertegaz as anyone. A work that adds to the design of the firm that bears his name. The ‘glamour’, for two, is insured.