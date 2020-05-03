The complexity of the series futuristic comes to an end

If something matches part of the cast of the series “Westworld” is that to embark on the third season, which premiered this year, go back to previous chapters to remember moments of his characters.

“I had to watch some previous episodes because there are many layers but I think that is the joy and one of the loud parts of the show that not only the once, you come back and you find many easter eggs,” he says Luke Hemsworth who plays Ashley Stubbs, head of security at the theme park Westworld.

Renewed for a fourth season in which surely the complexity will still be present, the production of HBO presents a futuristic world in which there are theme parks populated by androids, or “hosts” whose job is to satisfy human beings in all they want.

“Westworld” is one of those whose story changes when the androids begin to remember what they experienced each day and even manage to get out into the real world as the protagonist, Dolores (played by Evan Rachel Wood).

The actress Thandie Newton (the hostess Maeve Millay) for whom the magic of the series is how its creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan added new problems to the plot, coincides with Luke. In addition to points out the depth of his character.

“Maeve is a helpless, was a robot that was treated like garbage. That is the best story ever told, who was treated well and is finished rising, dominating, and caring for others who have been treated the same,” he says.

“We need those heroes, those are the real heroes”.

In her experience the own Aaron Paul whose main character, a worker of name Caleb, was the big surprise to join the cast in this latest installment, agrees that to understand the show to watch.

“I feel incredibly blessed to be working with Lisa and Jon. Was a fan of the first two seasons and when they told me to enter the serial just to see them again because maybe I wasn’t as focused as I should be.”

“But I think that is one of the wonderful things about Westworld, you really need to know what the hell is going on, you can’t just turn on the tele and have to fund some annoying noise or to be checking Instagram, you have to be focused and that’s cool.”

The series of HBO premieres tonight at 22:00 hours on the last chapter of the third season. Previously and to heat engines is transmitted to a marathon for fans of the story.

