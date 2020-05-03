The 11 best movies to celebrate the Mother’s Day that you can see on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ – movie News

We selected a handful of titles available on platforms in ‘streaming’ with which to celebrate the first Sunday of may.

There is one thing that everyone does when it comes on the first Sunday of may: to congratulate their mothers. This may 3 is the Mother’s day and if you share your passion for movies with your mother, can be a good way to celebrate these dates is with her and watching a movie.

In SensaCine we have selected a few titles that you can enjoy in platforms in ‘streaming’ as Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ in which you will find mothers of all styles and for all tastes. From the animated film the horror going through the comedies and the drama, you choose one of these 11 films and enjoy in the company of these stories.

‘Brave’

Merida is a young expert in archery and daughter of the king Fergus and the queen Elinor. Its goal, of becoming a warrior, does not agree with the idea of their parents to marry and go on with your life as you would any woman of the time. Vexed by your destination taxes, decides to go to an eccentric old woman in search of help, but unwittingly places in jeopardy the life of his mother. Brave it is one of the many titles of Disney·Pixar winner of the Oscar for Best animated film.

Where to see it: Disney+.

‘Legacy in the bones’

Legacy in the bonesthe sequel of the film adaptation of the Trilogy of Baztán written by Dolores Redondobegins a year after the first delivery The Invisible Guardian. Now, the inspector Amaia Salazar (Marta Etura) expecting their first child. Your birth is a challenge to the protagonist, who has to juggle work and new motherhood and returning to face his unstable mother Rosario (Susi Sánchez). Amaia, in addition, you will discover a secret from his past that will change everything. Imanol Arias, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Charles Freed, Elvira Minguez and Ana Wagener are leading the deal.

Where to see itTo : Netflix.

‘Mamma Mia! The movie’ and ‘Mamma Mia! Time and time again’

If yours is to celebrate Mother’s Day by all the top singing and dancing, this is your saga. Mamma Mia! The filmthe first installment, continues to Donnaa single mother who owns a hotel on a paradise island in Greece. Your daughter Sophie is about to get married and does not want his mysterious father miss the most important day of your life. In an attempt to find out who is your parent, invited to the ceremony to the three men with whom her mother had an affair in the past. If you stay with wanting more when you finish the film, you can always see your sequel Mamma Mia! Time and time again. Set ten years after, the film tells how was the life of Donna in the past. Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Lily James and Stellan Skarsgård close the cast of these two films.

Where to see them: Amazon Prime Video.

‘Put yourself in my place’

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis star in the comedy Put yourself in my place. A widow and about to remarry, Tess Coleman you do not understand your teenage daughter Anna. One day, when everything between them explodes, and two fortune cookies chinese are going to complicarles more your day-to-day. The next morning, Tess and Anna have swapped their bodies. Now, they live the lives of the other and learn what it means to be a mother and a teenager.

Where to see it: Disney+.

‘Bad mothers’

Amy is a mother, very hard worker who leads a life seemingly perfect, but, in reality, their stress levels are through the roof and explode. Tired of dealing with all, create a group with two other mothers, equally burdened that she to break out of the routine. In full fun and freedom, intersect with the leader of a parents ‘ association that is devoted to the ideal of the “progenitors perfect”. Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn star in Bad mothers.

Where to see it: Amazon Prime Video.

‘Animal mothers’

Amy, Kiki and Carla return to the load in Chaos of mothers. This time, this group of women seeking the freedom and the fun within your chaotic day-to-day, face one of the biggest challenges of motherhood: the Christmas. Its purpose is to prepare a perfect holiday for their families. But this time come into play their own mothers, who will have to stay in their homes and taking care of them.

Where to see it: HBO.

‘Like life itself’

Sometimes, motherhood can come without even meaning to… that is what happens to Holly Berensondirector of a company of ‘catering’ that leads to fatal with Eric Messer, an assistant producer of a sports program. The two are the best friends of a couple who have just become parents. One day, Eric and Holly received the sad news that they have died and have left them in charge of your small Sophie. Both must set aside their differences and frictions and try to give the best to the girl. Like life itself it is starring Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel.

Where to see itTo : Netflix.

‘Maleficent’

We all know the villain of The sleeping beauty Maleficentbut in your version of real action this evil fairy becomes a mother to the princess Aurora. Unlike the classic Disney, Maleficent narrates the events that revolve around the curse of the daughter of the king Stefan and the queen Leah from the point of view of the villain. The film delves into his past and why a being as she became dark and evil. Angelina Jolie is the protagonist of this story alongside Elle Fanning, who gives life to Aurora.

Where to see it: Disney+.

‘Hereditary’

Mother’s Day is not incompatible with the horror genre and if you are one of those who enjoys this type of movies, Hereditary it is your best option for these dates. The film’s director Ari Aster is starring Toni Collette and continues to Annie, a woman who must face the death of the matriarch of your family. From then on, everything in her life begins to crumble and devatting or drawing off strange secrets that will make you face the destiny that he has inherited.

Where to see it: HBO.

‘All about my mother’

Manuela is a mother who lives with his son Stephen, a big movie buff who loves going to the cinema in the company of her mother. But when the young man dies in the presence of his mother by an accident, the protagonist of this drama from Pedro Almodóvar fails to recover from this significant loss. Still full of sorrow for her son’s death, Manuela travels in search of the father of Esteban. A mission that will not be easy and it will be filled with pain. Cecilia Roth, Marisa Paredes, Candela Peña, Antonia San Juan and Penélope Cruz star in All about my mother.

Where to see itTo : Netflix.