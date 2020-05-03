The 10 series and films seen on Netflix | News

These are the ten series and movies more views on the streaming service at these times:

1.- DANGEROUS LIES

Camila Mendes, Jamie Chung, Sasha Alexander star in this thriller in which a caregiver ruined inherits unexpectedly the heritage of their patient. This legacy, full of dark secrets, the trapped in a web of deceit and danger.

2.- THREE METERS ABOVE THE SKY: SERIES

In this series of eight chapters, inspired by the books of Federico Moccia, two young people of very different origins, fall in love during a summer on the Italian coast of the Adriatic.

3.- TYLER RAKE

Chris Hemsworth stars in this powerful and muscular thriller that follows the steps of a mercenary travels to Bangladesh to rescue the child kidnapped from a drug kingpin. Their mission soon becomes a struggle against the clock to survive. A film full of action produced by the brothers Russo, the directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

4.- I NEVER

This series of 10 episodes, tells the story of an American teenager of Indian origin who, after a difficult year, just want to improve your social status. But the friends, family, and the heart is not what will be easy.

5.- THE LAST DANCE

This docuseries that releases a chapter per season with of unreleased material from the season 1997-98 shows the career of Michael Jordan and the glorious career of the Chicago Bulls in the ’90s.

6.- THE LAST KINGDOM

After three seasons, the eight new chapters of the epic medieval series have come with force to the streaming service. A fourth batch of episodes that recounts how, while Alfred the Great defends his kingdom against the invading Vikings, Uhtred, a Saxon raised among Vikings, seeks to reclaim their ancestral rights. More

7.- PLAYING WITH FIRE

In this reality show of eight deliveries, beautiful people and maiden meet & mingle on the shores of paradise. But there is a trap. To win the grand prize of $ 100 000, will have to give up sex.

8.- THE HOUSE OF PAPER

A month after its launch, the fourth batch of chapters of the series of the band of The Professor is still among the most-watched Netflix. Eight new chapters which continues to the blow to the Side of Spain and the war between the robbers and the relentless, and unpredictable, Inspector Alicia Sierra.

9.- ALL DAY AND A NIGHT

This film starring Jeffrey Wright and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II focuses on a young man who is serving a life sentence in prison, he recalls the circumstances, the people and the system that pushed them to commit their crime.

10.- UNORTHODOX

Also endures among the most seen this mini-series of four episodes starring the huge Shira Haas, who embodies Sty, a young hasidic jewish Brooklyn flees to Berlin in order to escape an arranged marriage, and is welcomed by a group of musicians. A production based on a true story, that of the author Deborah Feldman.