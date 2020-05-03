Stephen Amell assures that it will not return to the Arrowverse – Arrow, ok – Spoiler Time

At the beginning of the year, Arrow he came to his end, and even though we know that many fans are still missing to Oliver Queen, Stephen Amell, the actor who gave life for eight seasons, you are more than sure that it will not return to the Arrowverse.

“No, I’m finished. That was good. They were good eight years, but it was time to end”explained the actor to his fans during a live streaming that you made in Instagram (Via EW).

Amell he added that after the end of Arrow, it was strange to look at the rest of programming The CW. “It was really very, very unlikely to see again The CW. It was rare to see the promos Supergirl, Flash and Batwoman once more. It seems like a different life. I do not believe that to do so again”.

For the moment, Amell already have a new protagonist in the series Starz, Heels. A fiction where you play a professional wrestler who has quarrels with his brother on the family legacy, the company Duffy Wrestling Association.

However, like other productions, Heels had to postpone their shoot due to the coronavirus.