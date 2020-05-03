SPOILERS of The New Mutants reveal who is the true villain

The New Mutants is the last film for FOX Marvel characters, but for now, it is not known when and where we will be able to see it.

The case of The New Mutants it is rather curious. It was delayed several times and came to shoot new scenes because the FOX executives seemed quite terrifying. Then came Disney and left the original version of the director. Set the day of the premiere and it seemed that at last, we could see it, but because of the global pandemic caused by a Coronavirus (COVID-19) has been further delayed and will now not have set a date. Meanwhile, we get to know more details of the plot.

Illyana fights the Demon Bear in LIMBO! 😈🗡 #NewMutants pic.twitter.com/kZvXcR4wT8 — New Mutants Updates (@NewMutantsUp) May 2, 2020

Some spoilers of The New Mutants have revealed that a hero is responsible for the villains of the film. Illyana Rasputin (Anya Taylor-Joy), and Danielle Moonstar (Blu Hunt) find a Demon Bear at some point. But, the powers of Illyana end up summoning the Smiley Men, the terrible villains that are chasing the children. Digging into her past will bring these spooky specters, and now, they will have to evade them within the hospital.

The rest of the team included Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams), Sunspot (Henry Behind), Cannonball (Charlie Heaton). All of them will have to get used to his powers in a secret facility while Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga) monitors his / her progress. If that wasn’t enough strangeness. The images of the film show the fact that children may also be interacting with Limbo in the movie. Especially you see magic going in that portal, but Moonstar will also be in the other kingdom fighting against the large bear demon.

The visual effects work is described as:

“The visual effects supervisor of The New Mutants, Olivier Dumont, created illusions both super-heroics as supernatural, working with teams at Method Studios, DNEG, Zero VFX, MPC and Cantina Creative. The special effects supervisor Mark Hawker provided gags and practical accessories of action to support the more realistic approach, calling the director”.

Hopefully, they’ll let us know when will be released the film The New Mutants and if you will come to theaters or directly to Disney +.