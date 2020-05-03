So looks like Carmen Electra, the sexy women that prevailed in the 90s: PHOTOS

The name of Carmen Electra has reappeared in the public sphere lately because his name appears in the documentary Netflix on Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordanbecause in the 90’s had a relationship with the controversial Dennis Rodman.

Without a doubt Electra it was in these times one of the actresses and models most coveted and famous but also controversial.

The statuesque woman maintained a sentimental relationship with controversial figures such as the same Rodmanor Tommy Lee and Dave Navarro, among others.

The protagonist of dozens of films and television series, Carmen Electra there are currently 48 years of age and continues to maintain its statuesque figure that characterized her in her youth.

Writing Digital The Herald Mexico

Gzm

