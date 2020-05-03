Simona Halep makes a donation for medical equipment in Romania

As the crisis of forest fires in Australia, where tennis players joined together to raise funds for the crisis, the players re-appear at the time of the pandemic COVID-19. While several tennis players have also donated rackets and tennis items to raise funds, the number two in the world, Simona Halep, of Romania, has stated that he would be donating a sum of money to purchase medical equipment in Bucharest and Constanta, asking others to contribute if they can.

In his publication of Facebook, Halep said: “Unfortunately, we are all going through a very difficult time, with new attempts which could hardly have imagined a few months.

On the other hand, is the perfect opportunity to prove that we know how to be caring and responsible with our lives and with those around us. While we were at home, the doctors and the medical staff make great efforts to try and save every life exposed personally to the general good.

Follow strictly the instructions issued by the authorities and to contribute as well, each one of us, to solve this problem of the nature that dramatically impacts our ordinary course of life.

I decided to donate a sum of money to buy the equipment and materials necessary in such situations, the amount that will be directed immediately to the medical authorities in Bucharest and Constanta. I encourage anyone who can to support to contribute to the joint efforts to combat this virus.

In the meantime, take care all, we be responsible, and positive! May God help us!” Halep also provided the details where anyone could make a contribution to the same.

For donation: the association “Society of infectious diseases and HIV / AIDS,” with headquarters in Bucharest, STR. – Dr. Beez. Calistrat Grozovici, no. 1, registered with the non-11095 / A / 2013 in the National Register of Purpose is not wealth, Tax Identification Code: 32486880, RO54RNCB0781383259000001 – Ron and RO27RNCB0078138325900002 – EUR, opened in the Commercial Bank Romanian, represented legally by Ms. Raluca Cruceru – Executive Director.