Roger Federer and Michelle Obama are the travel companions perfect for…

Australian soprano Stacey Alleaume, he confessed that if he could choose two people to have at your side in any of its flights around the world, these people would be the tennis legend Roger Federer and the wife of Barack Obama, Michelle.

“If I had to sit in the middle seat, the other passengers who would like to each side of me would be Roger Federer, because I’d love to see the 20-time Grand Slam champion, who shows a great passion and determination in his profession.

On the other hand, [former first lady] Michelle Obama, because she’s always shown so much grace, is incredibly smart and has strong values to empower women,” said Alleaume for Traveler. Stacey has acted in many productions well-known that we can count on Carmen, The Pearl Fishers, The Eighth Wonder, La Traviata, Parsifal, The Merry Widow, The Magic Flute and The Barber of Seville.

It can also be praised for playing leading roles for soprano in The Marriage of Figaro, Rigoletto and The Turk in Italy. Their next performance is scheduled to take place in La Traviata Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour march 27-April 26.

Given your choice of career, Stacey has to travel quite frequently and that is why you already visited no less than 17 countries. “I love to travel because it is exciting to discover and explore new places.

I enjoy immersing myself in different cultures, learning about its history, architecture, art, and music and trying to practice my language skills,” said Alleaume. Hopefully, one day Stacey will have the opportunity to fly with Roger Federer and Michelle Williams.