Reason for the removal of a scene violent with Olivia Munn

The movie Predator was a scene very violent with the actress Olivia Munn, but FOX decided to remove it. ¡¡This is the reason!!

The film Predator is about to be released and a lot of controversy has come to light. When they were still editing the film 20th Century Fox he learned that the writer and director Shane Black had hired the actor Steven Wilder Striegel to shoot a scene together Olivia Munn in the who repeatedly hits his character. What is the problem? Well, it’s a registered sex offender, a fact that Black knew of and voluntarily chose not to notify the study.

Steven Wilder Striegelan old friend of Shane Black, pleaded guilty in 2010 after having been accused of trying to lure a 14 year old girl to a sexual relationship online.

Olivia Munn heard of this and notified to the study. They took immediate action and decided to delete the scene from the movie.

Surprisingly, Black has managed to sneak your friend in Iron Man 3 and The Nice Guys. “Personally, I chose to help a friend”explains Black. “I can understand that others disapprove of, because his conviction is based on a charge sensitive and should not be taken lightly”. The filmmaker said then that Striegel was “caught in a bad situation against something lewd”.

So you felt the actress of Predator Olivia Munn.

In a statement by his account, Olivia Munn has said that it considers “surprising and disturbing that Shane Black, our director, has not shared this information with the division, the team or Fox Studios before, during, or after production. It relieves Me to know that when Fox received the information. The study took appropriate measures to remove the scene with Wilder for the release of the film”adds.

In FOX do not believe that affects the performance of box office Predator that it is speculated that it will be high. But it is not a good news for Shame Black. Since its decision to include a registered sex offender in one of their movies you will probably have a negative impact on his career.

Predator will be released on the 14th of September.