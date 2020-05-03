Nikki Bella denies a future reconciliation with John Cena

The former champion, Divas, WWE has been front page news in many newspapers of the tabloids, due to the soap opera lived with her sentimental partner, John Cena. Planet Wrestling you account details, Nikki Bella denies a future reconciliation with John Cena.

The fighter certainly has a big focus in the media, in addition to the relationship he had with John Cena, there are still many loose ends in the air. People want to know about her, beyond wrestling, he wants to explore in her private life, and is engaged in outside of the WWE, that is to say their other businesses.

According to reports the average TMZ, it seems that the soap opera is more close to finishing. Because, in the words of one’s own former champion Divas, has no intention to meet again with the ex-marine, and 16 times World champion of the WWE.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tX_p8B5cSyg(/embed)

Despite the photo in a hot tub that went up recently the fighter, denies that has to do with a future reconciliation, but as a reminder of the last year of life.

Good news for Bella

On the basis of the medium PWInsider.com, the reality show starring Brie and Nikki Bella, will be adding at least one more season. And that we already knew, but what they do not know, is the premiere of what is already the Fourth Season. It will be next January 20, 2019.

The third season has not yet finished, and has already announced the new one, which is the fourth. Perhaps in this new period of time, we have the opportunity of seeing as you really follow the things among which was the couple model of the WWE.

