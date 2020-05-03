Movies sexiest of the 90’s: from Wild Things to Basic Instincts

The ’90s were a great decade for the movies and for the world in general, we had big box office hits, cult classics, a boom of Boy Bands (don’t say that you weren’t a fan of the Backstreet Boys or at least you played by your girlfriend), the best outfits (that are back in full by 2020) and, in case outside little, some movies with the scenes sexier in the history of cinema, like that scene of the hand in the window in Titanic or the kiss between Denise Richards and Neve Campbell in Wild Things.

A love forbidden, a lot of sex and rebellious teenagers, the films of the ’90s had everything and that is why today they are classic until the bad ones are good (or at least how we see it for the nostalgia) and it was a decade that is not afraid to show a little more on the screen, always justified, of course.

If you were a child or teenager in the ’90s, surely you to paste with some films that your parents are not you would have ceased to see ever these were commented on in the courtyard during, and recreation, were seen at the middle of the night secretly (probably at a friend’s house) and, in the end, we’re also the reason why you experienced your own sexual awakening.

There are many great movies of the ‘ 90s that are worth to see again (Pulp Fiction, Jurassic Park, The Matrix, The Silence of the Lambs the list is long) and you can split them by categories, from romantic comedies to horror stories, and there are also a few that are worth to see again because they are still just as sexy as you thought in your youth.

These are some of our favorite movies among the sexiest 90:

Romeo + Juliet

Is there anything sexier than forbidden love? It’s not there. This film not only has a few scenes that you up the temperature, but also managed to give a modern twist and psychedelic to the more classical work of Shakespeare, making Romeo a hero with a great sense of style and perfect hairstyle, ready to conquer Claire Danes.

Cruel Intentions

Inspired in the controversy Dangerous Liaisons (one of the movies most sexy of the history of humanity), Cruel Intentions follows two brothers who make a bet to see if they could “corrupt” an innocent student. The film basically revolves around sex, drugs and prohibited, and the result is perfect (especially for the villain of Sarah Michelle Gellar). And your thought that Elite was risky.

Fight Club

Ok, sexy, maybe not the first that comes to mind with this movie is brutal and violent, but it is what it is, especially when we are introduced to Marla, who becomes the apple of discord between Tyler Durden and the depressed character of Edward Norton.

Wild Things

This film was made to launch the career of Denise Richards, and it seems that he succeeded, for a time. Here, a school counselor is accused of raping a student (manipulative) and things get worse when a second student supported the indictment, the only one who believes him is his lawyer, who discovers that it is all part of a conspiracy.

Basic Instincts

Two words, Sharon Stone. Catherine Tramell, it is one of the women most seductive in the history of cinema and he took a single scene to conquer us all, this woman knows how to have great sexual power and also knows how to use it to get what he wants.

Pulp Fiction

There are many reasons to re-watch this classic Quentin Tarantino over and over again, from the dance Uma Thurman and John Travolta (the action, the great characters and the plot perfect), to the famous sex scene with Bruce Willis and his girlfriend Fabienne.

American Beauty

This iconic movie of the 90 let us see how sex can destroy, literally to a man. It tells the story of a common man who falls in love with the friend of his daughter (Mena Suvari), renounces his work and becomes totally irresponsible, all because we gave the crisis of the 40.

Titanic

Yes, that scene between Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in one car was the inspiration for many to try to have sex in a place forbidden and, to this day, remains one of the sexiest of the cinema.