Millie Bobby Brown, the child prodigy, becomes greater

You only have fifteen years but the prestigious journal Time included in the 2018 between 100 most influential people in the worldthe youngest part of the list. The name of

Millie Bobby Brown

gained momentum thanks to the release of the successful fantasy series Netflix,



Stranger things

, despite the fact that in the beginning, the only well-known face in the cast was Winona Ryder.

The young british woman, although born in Marbella, only needed a couple of seasons with the production to convince public and critics, to the point that many compare it to Judy Garlandfor his precocity, or to Meryl Streep by the quality of his interpretation, with a gaze that pierces the screen.









I was 11 years old when he began to give life to his character, precisely called Eleven, and is now one of the faces best-known and most desired of the series, which premiered yesterday its third season.





Like Winona Ryder and David Harbour

Millie Bobby Brown would have promoted its cache up to 285.000 euros per episode

This media interest has been translated in a direct way in their emoluments, to the point that now may be charged, according to specialized media, a few 285.000 euros per chapter, the same salary that Winona Ryder and David Harbour, and € 100,000 more than their peers-generational cast, all of them boys, so that Millie has also managed to end up with the wage gap that historically also affect women in this sector.

But their influence does not end there. His early progression has attracted the attention of firms such as Calvin Klein, Gucci, Burberry, Valentino or Louis Vuitton, so that the young woman has starred as a creditable number of covers for magazines with its versatile style and youth that has become a real influencer for most young people. Brown accumulated nearly 20 million followers on Instagram, some social networks that carry their older brothers Charlie and Paige.













His parents, Robert and Kelly, they left everything to shape the career of her daughter, according to the Daily Mailtwo years ago, I was amassing an empire of casis six million euros, counting his jobs as an actress and sponsorships. Thomas Carter Phillips is the stylist that takes care of its details, professional that also works with names like Jennifer Lawrence, and represents the agency of the stars William Morris will endevour, which is in the hands of three agents that also protect, among others, the careers of Steven Spielberg, Dakota Johnson, or Charlize Theron.

Among his inner circle are other celebrities like Kaia Gerber, daughter of model Cindy Crawford, model and actress Maddie Ziegler or Paris Jackson, in addition to their companions in the series that has become known for.





From ‘Stranger things’ to ‘Godzilla’

Millie Bobby Brown, which was nominated for an Emmy 13 years, is also part of the film Godzilla: king of monsters, which premiered last week in Spain and will continue playing the character of Madison Russell in the film Godzilla vs. Kong that is expected to see the light in 2020.

The relevance of the young performer resulted in his appointment as a goodwill ambassador for Unicef since last November, becoming this way in the ambassador’s youngest agency. Its progression, taking into account the amparo and media firms that want and are fighting for it, it seems unstoppable, although he is still too young for us to foresee a successful future, and more taking into account the disconnections that have occurred with other cases of young talents. Something that, unfortunately, and playing with the title of the series in which it was born, it is not a case so strange.



















