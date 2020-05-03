Melania Trump versus Michelle Obama, tennis court against orchards healthy | People

The policy and the image it transmits as president Donald Trump is not conducive to proliferate sympathies to his wife, Melania, but the projects that it has undertaken in her role as first lady, and especially the time and the way in which he decides to communicate them, have not helped to improve its image in the national and international level. The latest controversy that has unleashed Melania Trump has to do with works: a new tennis court being built in the White House, which will include a sports pavilion for use and enjoyment, exclusive of presidential families.

The very first lady reported ‘the event’ on his Twitter account with a few photographs of herself with helmet watching plans and a few words is not very fortunate for the position and assumed to be delivered to the community it represents: “I Am excited to share the progress of the tennis pavilion at @WhiteHouse. Thanks to the talented team for their hard work and dedication.” The pride for remodel a tennis pavilion on the south wing of the White House coincides precisely in a moment in which the population of his country, and the rest of the world is immersed in uncertainty health and economic that is causing the epidemic that has produced the new coronavirus COVID-19.

The reviews on the same social network didn’t wait long and soon the tweet had thousands of responses, many of them wondering what the importance was of the matter to be so proud, noting the lack of touch of the first lady —in addition to the crisis of the coronavirus the message has coincided with a series of tornadoes devastating effects in some areas of the united States— or asking with irony when they could reserve a time to play on a track paid for with the taxes of all taxpayers. Even more surprising has been that Melania Trump instead of accepting the criticism it has been argued that with another tweet that has further increased the controversy: “I Encourage all those who choose to be negative and questioning my work in the White House to take time and contribute something good and productive in their own communities.”

Actually the project was announced last fall and is funded by private donations, but this does not diminish the importance of the outrage of some of their compatriots show weary of their role too focused on activities that are more decorative that clearly aimed at the community. This is probably a drop more of those who are filling the glass of the american public tired of the glitz of the presidential couple and the few social projects that have involved the first lady during the more than three years that he has been your husband in the office. Nor does it help to Melania Trump’s comparison of his acts with those of his predecessor, Michelle Obama.

Melania went with high heels of 12 cm to visit flood caused by the hurricane Harvey in 2017; he used an inappropriate hat similar to that of the british soldiers during the colonization of africa during his visit to the african continent in October 2018; he placed a jacket from Zara on whose back you could read I really don’t care, do you? (To me I don’t really care do you?) in full migration crisis; presumed to holiday decorating and now of sports facilities for presidential families. But it has not been involved in causes relevant that have impacted the community.

Meanwhile, his predecessor Michelle Obama became this summer in the woman most admired in the world according to published then the international firm of market research and data analysis by YouGov. The former first lady did not merely during the eight years that lasted the mandate of her husband to accompany you in the events that required his attendance, but that it exercised an active part of public responsibility. Worried about what to seek actions against the epidemic of childhood obesity, measures to promote access to healthy food —including the construction of a vegetable garden on the White House in which they were performing acts with the schools— to promote physical activity with your program Let’s Move! help the veterans of war, against unemployment, health programs or the crisis is psychological; to advocate for the rights of girls and women, united to that have managed to escape from controversies and scandals and handle criticism with a velvet glove.