Lea Michele is pregnant and boasts a your tummy with tender photo

The actress and singer Lea Michele, known for starring in the series Glee, revealed that she is pregnant, confirming rumors that came sounding from a few days ago.

The actress shared with her fans the moment that lives consu pregnancy via a photo posted on his account Instagram.

In the snapshot, the actress that gave life to Rachel Barry, is wearing a maxi dress floral in blue, while posed in profile and holding her belly.

View this post on Instagram So grateful 💛 A publication shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) the 2 May 2020 10:20 PDT

The more than six million followers of Lea Michele is glad of the news, because they left more than a million likes on the photo. Is best friend, the also actress Ashley Tisdale was the one who left the comment you left to see more emotion.

Lea Michele is expecting her first child with her husband Zandy Reich, who he married last year.

Fans of Glee reminded that now Lea Michele is living a similar reality to that of her character Rachel Barry, as also was pregnant in 2020: in the latest episode of the fiction (which was issued in 2015, but was set in our days).

KR