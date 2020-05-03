Kendall Jenner promotes sale of t-shirts to raise funds

Kendall Jenner it became one of the most loved figures in the world of fashion, as it has millions of followers around the world.

What is certain is that the american model is complying with the quarantine by the coronavirus and, from your home, to help the needy.

Related News

On this occasion, the younger sister of Kim Kardashian decided to promote from your personal account of Instagram, the sale of goods to donate the profits to be made.

“Episode 11 “I Stay at home!” ¡Live! Social distancing in its maximum expression,” said the television personality from his official portrait next to a compilation of images.

As you’ll see in the first picture I hung up the entrepreneur it appears your computer is on, showing the precise time at doing a virtual chat with those people who joined this cause.

“We are donating 100% of our net profits to @feedingamerica in an effort to help those affected by the coronavirus,” said the daughter of Kris Jenner generating an endless stream of reactions on the part of their fans.

Finally, we highlight that Kendall Jenner also went to their Stories of Instagram more information about this noble campaign that is performing. Congratulations!