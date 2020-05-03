Kendall Jenner launched a line of clothing to support victims of Covid-19

Each time there are more celebrities that unite to support the fight against the Covid-19. The last to join has been Kendall Jenner, who has followed in the footsteps of her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to support organizations that provide food to those who need it most during the contingency. The way in which the top model have externalized your support-we love it!.

And is that Kendall Jenner has expressed its support through the launch of a collection of clothing whose profits will go 100 % to the organization Feeding Americaa group charity of the united States that is responsible for creating food banks to hand out to people in famine, children, and older adults.

Kendall Jenner launching a clothing line to combat the Covid-19. © Daniele Venturelli

To create this collection, the largest of the sisters Jenner collaborated with the online site dand the radio station Zaza World. The clothing and accessories in the series are already available on the official website and consists of elements that are very basic as t-shirts, hoodies, caps, tote bags and stickerseach one consists of distinctive elements related to the cause that it supports the supermodel.

In such a way, in the collection of Kendall Jenner we will find messages such as ‘Stay at home’ or ‘This t-shirt feeds people’accompanied by a graphic with shapes of people holding hands forming a human chain around the planet earth with a figure of a heart in the center.

Kendall Jenner joins the fight against the Covid-19. © Karwai Tang

The american model shared the collection through its account of Instagram and Twitter, where he confirmed that all the profits go to that cause. It is not the first time that Kendall Jenner supports those affected by the coronavirusin previous weeks, joined the company of dental health, Moonto make a donation that will support the health workers of the medical center Keck Medicine of USC.

Previously, the sisters of Kendall Jenner have supported similar causes related to the Covid-19. Kim Kardashian he has donated proceeds of his collections of SKIMS and of the perfume that was launched in collaboration with mother, Kris Jenner, to support charitable organizations in Los Angeles; while Kylie Jenner contributed a million dollars to purchase medical equipment, in addition to the manufacture of hand sanitizers for hospitals in California.

