Katie Holmes wore a “neckline” in the most unexpected

Only needed a bodice of cashmere to revolutionize the Internet and a handful of looks current and perfect to confirm its status as one of the actresses best dressed of the moment. Now Katie Holmes will mark its first styling of 2020 apostándolo all the elegance of black-and confirming that you do not need more than a few basic garments to get right.

Katie Holmes at the pink carpet gala for the Met by 2019. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

The actress, who attended the parade Marc Cain in the fashion week Berlinappeared wearing a pair of black leather, a coat of the same color with feather detail and bag crocodile effect, a trends add-ons of the winter. However, were their feet the real protagonists of their appearance.

Katie Holmes at the Fashion Week in Berlin. (Photo: Gerald Matzka/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa)

The actress chose a few stilettos black that, far from following the classic silhouette of this type of shoes, leaving much of the foot exposed. A “neckline” in the most unexpected and accompanied by one of the tricks of style that promise to make the next few months: roll up the strips of the shoe above the low of the pant, an idea that is not left to join queens of Instagram as Pernille Teisbaek, Emily Ratajkowski or Kylie Jenner.

In your case it is not clear if the knot goes from the shoe or form a direct part of the pants, but it is certainly a style statement that becomes to ensure Katie Holmes a place among the women the most elegant and best-dressed of 2020.

The stylist Allison Bornsteinwith that Holmes has begun to work recently, without a doubt has a lot to do with its promotion as a point of reference in fashion, although some of their garments more viral (like the cardigan with bodice to the game) he bought herself. Between their signatures favorite highlights Gabriela Hearst (owner of the two-piece suit blue-crowned as one of the best-dressed of last September), Chloé or Khaité, one of the labels niche more cool of the time.