Increase searches of Carmen Electra on site for adults thanks to the ‘The Last Dance’

The appearance of Carmen Electra in the series codumental of Michael Jordan The Last Dancecaused the viewers to find images of the former star of “Baywatch” on the site for adults Pornhub.

“After they released the episode on the 26th of April, searches of Carmen Electra rose to more than 1.7 millionin comparison with its daily average of only 1,500 searches,” reported in a press release on the porn site.

As explained by the company, Electra only averaged around 1,500 searches per day, until last Sunday that searches rose to 393,000. In fact, the 28 of April, more than 588,000 people searched for on Pornhub.

During his appearance in the documentary, Carmen Electra talked about her marriage fleeting with Dennis Rodman, including the time that Michael Jordan, found the couple in bed.

