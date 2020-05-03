Impressive change of appearance of Sarah Michelle Gellar, the unforgettable Buffy

The young Buffy and her mother move from Los Angeles to the town of Sunnydale. In the subsurface of the people dwells the Master, the oldest and most powerful vampire that exists. The Master is trapped in the point mystic called The Mouth of Hell, that the Teacher try to open if, by reason of an earthquake, was trapped, already decades ago. In Sunnydale Buffy also meets Willow and Xander, who become his friends and that, unintentionally, they will have to assist in their fight against the Master. Unforgettable, right?

Sarah Michelle Gellar it became one of the most famous faces of the television thanks to a series unforgettable. Buffy Vampire Slayer it became a legend.

Now, almost 20 years after his farewell, and taking advantage of the quarantine, the actress has surprised us all with a look that’s truly spectacular. The parrot, because that way it looks today our beloved Buffy.