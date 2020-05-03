How is isolated Simona Halep of coronavirus?

As most of the world in the context of the pandemic of coronavirus, the champion of Wimbledon, Simona Halep, does everything possible to protect themselves and not become infected. One of their coaches, Artemon Apostu-Efremov, has revealed how they are dealing with the difficult situation.

“For the moment, we respect the part of isolation. Things went pretty fast. We will not go to the court in the next few days. We will only physical training, training of power.

It is a routine that you got used to it ”. said Artemon for Digi Sport. The coach pointed out the effect this period of the disease the world has in the majority of the players who participate in both the tour WTA as in the ATP.

“[The players] can’t train normally. Are practically isolated. Each one of them handles the situation as you can. We will discover from week to week how things evolve. It is easier to be at home in these moments.

You have all the comfort of your home. It is easier to organize things, ” said Artemon. Find a place to train is a problem for the team of Simona Halep, but they are looking for a solution risk-free that will not endanger the health of anyone.

“With these strict travel rules, you can’t afford to go somewhere and then get stuck. We could go to a gym here, in Romania, but we need to find one that is empty ”. said Apostu-Efremov.