Gymnast McKayla Maroney said she has been abused by a doctor of your computer

The gymnast and olympic medallist McKayla Maroney revealed that Larry Nassar, the former doctor of the gymnastics team from the US, you sexually abused her for years.

Joining in the movement on social networks to denounce the sexual abuse under the hashtag #MeToo wrote on Twitter: “people need to know that this is not just happening in Hollywood. It’s happening everywhere,” he said in reference to the scandal sparked by the allegations against the former executive of cine Harvey Weinstein.

“Wherever there is a position of power, seems to have the potential for abuse. I had the dream of going to the Olympic Games, and the things that I had to endure to get were unnecessary and disgusting”, he added.

Maroney, 21, told that the abuse started when she was just 13 years old. Nassar said that he was getting “medically necessary treatment that had been done in patients for more than 30 years.”

Although he gave no details, the description of Maroney points to harassment and manoseos.

“It seemed like when, and wherever this man could find the opportunity, I was ‘treated'”, wrote Maroney. “It happened in London before that my team and I’ll win the gold medal, and it came to pass before earning my silver” in horse jumping.

He also described another incident when she was 15 years old. He said that mr. Nassar gave him a sleeping pill on a flight all day to Tokyo and that he woke up alone with him in his hotel room.

“For me, the night most terrifying of my life happened when I was 15 years old”, wrote the athlete on Twitter. “I had given a sleeping pill for the flight, and next thing I know is that I was alone with him in his room receiving a ‘treatment’. I thought I was going to die that night.”

Before Maroney, only Jamie Dantzscher, bronze medallist at the Games of 2000, it had been the only olympic gymnast who had publicly denounced the abuse of Nassar.

The doctor has been accused of assaulting at least to 140 girls and women, and is currently facing 22 charges of sexual assault in Michigan. Is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.

He also faces charges in state court in Michigan, in large part related to issues of women who say that the penetrated with the fingers during the medical examinations for his own sexual satisfaction. If you are convicted of one of the 22 charges of sexual conduct criminal of the first degree, Nassar could be sentenced to life imprisonment.

The lawyers of mr. Nassar made no comment. USA Gymnastics also issued immediate feedback.

In his message, Maroney, who retired from the sport in 2016, emphasizing the need for education to prevent the abuse, and that people in positions of power should be held accountable for actions and inappropriate conduct, and insisted that there is a zero tolerance for sex abusers.